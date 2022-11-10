ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
South Carolina hosts Clemson following Hunter’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Clemson Tigers (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces the South Carolina Gamecocks after Chase Hunter scored 23 points in Clemson’s 80-69 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

South Carolina finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Clemson finished 3-8 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

