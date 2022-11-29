Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
South Alabama visits Florida Atlantic following Moore’s 28-point showing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

South Alabama Jaguars (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces the Florida Atlantic Owls after Isaiah Moore scored 28 points in South Alabama’s 84-70 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Owls have gone 3-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 0-2 in road games. South Alabama has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Florida Atlantic.

Owen White averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 assists for South Alabama.

