South Alabama Jaguars and the Towson Tigers meet in Savannah, Georgia

Towson Tigers (5-1) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (2-3)

Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -5.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars take on the Towson Tigers in Savannah, Georgia.

The Jaguars have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.8 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Towson is third in the CAA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sekou Sylla averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moore is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 12.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 66.7% for South Alabama.

Nicolas Timberlake averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Cameron Holden is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.