South Alabama hosts No. 20 Alabama after Sears’ 22-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Alabama plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Mark Sears scored 22 points in Alabama’s 95-59 victory against the Liberty Flames.

South Alabama went 21-12 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jaguars averaged 7.0 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Alabama went 3-7 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

