Smith scores 23, Denver edges Idaho 68-63 in opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:16 AM

DENVER (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 23 points as Denver beat Idaho 68-63 in a season opener on Monday night.

Smith shot 8 of 15 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line for the Pioneers. Tommy Bruner shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Lukas Kisunas finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding three blocks.

Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals with 15 points. Terren Frank added 11 points and seven rebounds for Idaho. In addition, Trey Smith finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Denver hosts Colorado College while Idaho hosts Walla Walla.

