Slazinski leads Iona against Vermont after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Vermont Catamounts (1-3) vs. Iona Gaels (1-1)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Vermont Catamounts after Quinn Slazinski scored 20 points in Iona’s 83-78 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

Iona finished 25-8 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 6.5 steals, 6.0 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Vermont finished 28-6 overall with a 10-4 record on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 14.6 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

