Slazinski leads Iona against Vermont after 20-point game

Vermont Catamounts (1-3) vs. Iona Gaels (1-1) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the…

Vermont Catamounts (1-3) vs. Iona Gaels (1-1)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Vermont Catamounts after Quinn Slazinski scored 20 points in Iona’s 83-78 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

Iona finished 25-8 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 6.5 steals, 6.0 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Vermont finished 28-6 overall with a 10-4 record on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 14.6 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.