Slajchert scores 33 as Pennsylvania downs Colgate 81-69

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 7:22 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert’s 33 points led Pennsylvania over Colgate 81-69 on Saturday night.

Slajchert had three steals for the Quakers (4-4). Jordan Dingle shot 10 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 26 points. Max Martz shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Keegan Records led the way for the Raiders (4-4) with 17 points. Chandler Baker added 14 points for Colgate. Tucker Richardson also put up 10 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

