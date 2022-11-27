Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Slajchert scores 26 to…

Slajchert scores 26 to lead Pennsylvania past Delaware 86-73

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert scored 26 points and Pennsylvania cruised to an 86-73 victory over Delaware on Sunday night.

Slajchert had three steals for the Quakers (5-4). Jordan Dingle hit four 3-pointers and scored 22. Nick Spinoso sank 8 of 12 shots and finished with 18 points.

The Blue Hens (3-3) were led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who finished with 30 points and five assists. Jyare Davis added 18 points and L.J. Owens scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up