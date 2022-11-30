Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
SIUE wins fifth straight game, beats St. Ambrose 89-54

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 1:05 AM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Terrance Thompson scored a career-high 15 points to lead SIU Edwardsville 89-54 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Ray’Sean Taylor added 13 points, Lamar Wright 12 and Damarco Minor 10 for the Cougars (6-2).

Amarey Wills scored 10 points to lead the Fighting Bees.

