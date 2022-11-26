SIU-Edwardsville hosts Mitchell and UMKC

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -3.5; over/under…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 29 points in UMKC’s 73-59 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-1 at home. UMKC is eighth in the Summit scoring 67.3 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Cougars are 1-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for UMKC.

Deejuan Pruitt is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 12.5 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

