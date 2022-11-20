Singleton and Fairleigh Dickinson host VMI

VMI Keydets (1-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts…

VMI Keydets (1-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the VMI Keydets after Grant Singleton scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 99-83 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Knights have gone 2-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 85.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Keydets are 0-3 in road games. VMI is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tony Felder is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 12.2 points for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

