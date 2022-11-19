HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Simpson leads Colorado against Boise State after 30-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) vs. Boise State Broncos (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Buffaloes visit the Boise State Broncos after KJ Simpson scored 30 points in Colorado’s 103-75 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Boise State finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Broncos averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 21.9 from deep.

Colorado finished 21-12 overall with a 6-4 record on the road last season. The Buffaloes averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free throw line and 20.7 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

