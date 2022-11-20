HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Simpson leads Colorado against Boise State after 30-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) vs. Boise State Broncos (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Boise State Broncos after KJ Simpson scored 30 points in Colorado’s 103-75 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Boise State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Broncos shot 44.5% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Colorado went 21-12 overall with a 6-4 record on the road last season. The Buffaloes averaged 13.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

