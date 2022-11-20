Simpson leads Colorado against Boise State after 30-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) vs. Boise State Broncos (2-2)
Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Boise State Broncos after KJ Simpson scored 30 points in Colorado’s 103-75 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Boise State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Broncos shot 44.5% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.
Colorado went 21-12 overall with a 6-4 record on the road last season. The Buffaloes averaged 13.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.