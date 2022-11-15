ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Simon scores 18, UT…

Simon scores 18, UT Martin rolls past Harris-Stowe, 96-53

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — K.J. Simon’s 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Harris-Stowe 96-53 on Tuesday night.

Simon had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Skyhawks (2-2). Parker Stewart scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Jalen Myers shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The NAIA-member Hornets (0-2) were led in scoring by Alex Nunnally, who finished with 14 points. Ken Martin added 11 points for Harris-Stowe. In addition, Jamarric Hammond had seven points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

UT Martin visits Ole Miss in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up