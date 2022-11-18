HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Simmons scores 21 as…

Simmons scores 21 as Southern Indiana defeats Loras 87-55

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jelani Simmons scored 21 points as Southern Indiana beat Loras 87-55 on Friday night.

Simmons was 9-of-12 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Screaming Eagles (2-2). Tyler Henry shot 6 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Jacob Polakovich recorded eight points and finished 3 of 4 from the floor.

Declan Ciurlik led the way for the Duhawks (0-1) with 19 points and four steals. Loras also got 13 points from Ali Sabet. In addition, Tyler Bass had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Southern Indiana visits Saint Bonaventure in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up