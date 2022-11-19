Siena visits Harvard after McCollum’s 21-point showing

Siena Saints (2-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-1)
Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Harvard Crimson after Javian McCollum scored 21 points in Siena’s 96-94 overtime loss to the Army Black Knights.
Harvard went 13-13 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Crimson averaged 71.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.
Siena finished 15-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
