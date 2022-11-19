Siena visits Harvard after McCollum’s 21-point showing

Siena Saints (2-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-1) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Harvard Crimson after…

Siena Saints (2-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-1)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Harvard Crimson after Javian McCollum scored 21 points in Siena’s 96-94 overtime loss to the Army Black Knights.

Harvard went 13-13 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Crimson averaged 71.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

Siena finished 15-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.

