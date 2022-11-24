Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Siena Saints face the Florida State Seminoles

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida State Seminoles (1-4) vs. Siena Saints (2-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints take on the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando, Florida.

Siena went 15-14 overall with a 3-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Florida State went 17-14 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Seminoles averaged 8.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

