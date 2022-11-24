Siena Saints face the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (1-4) vs. Siena Saints (2-2) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under…

Florida State Seminoles (1-4) vs. Siena Saints (2-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints take on the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando, Florida.

Siena went 15-14 overall with a 3-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Florida State went 17-14 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Seminoles averaged 8.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.