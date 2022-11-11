Siegrist scores 32, Villanova women upend No. 24 Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored five of her 32 points after reentering the game with four fouls and…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored five of her 32 points after reentering the game with four fouls and Villanova closed on a 12-0 run to upend No. 24 Princeton 69-59 Friday night.

Siegrist was 12-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers to pick up her 18th 30-point game and had 13 rebounds for her 39th double-double.

The Wildcats (2-0) were down 56-55 when Siegrist returned with 4:45 to go. Julia Cunningham’s 3-pointer with four minutes to play had Princeton on top 59-57 but that was it.

Villanova made 3 of 4 shots in the run plus 6 of 7 free throws while Princeton missed its last seven shots.

Lucy Olsen added 18 points for the Wildcats, who used a big first half to lead 41-30 at the break and was up 13 near the midpoint of the third quarter.

Cunningham had four 3-pointers and 18 points for Princeton (1-1) and Grace Stone had 17, also with four 3s.

Siegrist had 17 points in the first half as the Wildcats used a 21-9 second quarter to take its double-figure lead. Stone had 15 of her points before the break for Princeton.

Both teams reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

