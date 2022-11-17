RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Siegrist scores 22, No.…

Siegrist scores 22, No. 24 Villanova women race past Penn

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 9:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 24 Villanova to a 67-41 win over Penn on Thursday night.

It was the third straight double-double for Siegrist, who earned the first Big East player of the week award after combining for 53 points and 24 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0).

Siegrist scored 11 points in the second quarter when Villanova stretched a 16-13 first-quarter lead to 42-27 at the half. She hit 7 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-pointers.

Maddie Burke made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Wildcats went 8 of 16 from 3-point range, better than their overall shooting, which was 39%.

Three players scored eight points for the Quakers (1-3), who shot 22%, going 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

Villanova plays another Big Five game against a Philadelphia rival on Sunday, going to Temple.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up