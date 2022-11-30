Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Shumate's 20 lead Toledo…

Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night.

Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

The Spiders (3-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Burton, who finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jason Roche added 14 points for Richmond. In addition, Isaiah Bigelow had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up