Sheppard’s 27 help Belmont take down Howard 96-73

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Ben Sheppard’s 27 points helped Belmont defeat Howard 96-73 on Monday night.

Sheppard had five rebounds and three steals for the Bruins (3-3). Drew Friberg scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Even Brauns recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Bison (3-5) were led by Marcus Dockery, who posted 15 points. Howard also got 15 points and five assists from Elijah Hawkins. Jordan Wood recorded 10 points.

Belmont outscored Howard in the second half by 10 points, with Ja’Kobi Gillespie scoring a team-high 11 points.

