RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Sharp scores 23 as…

Sharp scores 23 as Northwestern St tops Illinois St 70-67

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp had 23 points in Northwestern State’s 70-67 win against Illinois State on Thursday.

Sharp added five steals for the Demons (3-2). Isaac Haney scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Dayne Prim went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Redbirds (2-2) were led by Darius Burford, who recorded 20 points and five assists. Kendall Lewis added 14 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State. In addition, Colton Sandage finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up