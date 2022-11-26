Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Sharp leads Northwestern State against Central Arkansas after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northwestern State Demons (3-2) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -2; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 70-67 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bears have gone 2-0 at home. Central Arkansas scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Demons are 2-1 on the road. Northwestern State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Central Arkansas.

Isaac Haney is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Demons. Sharp is averaging 12.6 points for Northwestern State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

