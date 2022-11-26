Sharp leads Northwestern State against Central Arkansas after 23-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (3-2) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central…

Northwestern State Demons (3-2) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -2; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 70-67 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bears have gone 2-0 at home. Central Arkansas scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Demons are 2-1 on the road. Northwestern State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Central Arkansas.

Isaac Haney is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Demons. Sharp is averaging 12.6 points for Northwestern State.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

