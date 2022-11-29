Shabazz leads San Francisco against Little Rock after 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes…

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Khalil Shabazz scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 89-80 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dons are 3-0 in home games. San Francisco is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trojans have gone 0-5 away from home. Little Rock has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4% for San Francisco.

D.J. Smith is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 12.9 points for Little Rock.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.