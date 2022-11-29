Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Shabazz leads San Francisco against Little Rock after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Khalil Shabazz scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 89-80 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dons are 3-0 in home games. San Francisco is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trojans have gone 0-5 away from home. Little Rock has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4% for San Francisco.

D.J. Smith is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 12.9 points for Little Rock.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

