SFA set for road matchup with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

South Dakota State finished 30-5 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Jackrabbits averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

SFA went 14-4 in WAC action and 7-4 on the road last season. The ‘Jacks shot 47.4% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

