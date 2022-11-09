SFA faces Gardner-Webb following Hall’s 20-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Sadaidriene Hall scored 20 points in SFA’s 93-40 victory against the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets.

SFA went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The ‘Jacks shot 47.4% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.9% from deep last season.

