Settle’s 17 lead Howard over Austin Peay 56-55

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Settle’s 17 points helped Howard defeat Austin Peay 56-55 on Saturday night. Settle also had…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Settle’s 17 points helped Howard defeat Austin Peay 56-55 on Saturday night.

Settle also had 10 rebounds for the Bison (4-5). Jordan Wood added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 7 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jelani Williams was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Governors (3-4) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.