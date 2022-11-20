Seton Hall wins 82-44 against Wagner

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points as Seton Hall beat Wagner 82-44 on Sunday night. Dawes added…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points as Seton Hall beat Wagner 82-44 on Sunday night.

Dawes added three steals for the Pirates (3-1). Tray Jackson scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Rahmir Moore led the Seahawks (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Wagner also got seven points and four steals from Delonnie Hunt. In addition, Julian Brown finished with six points.

Seton Hall entered halftime up 35-22. Dawes paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Seton Hall outscored Wagner in the second half by 25 points, with Jackson scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

