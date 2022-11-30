Seton Hall visits No. 9 Kansas after Wilson’s 22-point showing

Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas hosts…

Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 87-55 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Jayhawks are 4-0 on their home court. Kansas ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Wilson leads the Jayhawks with 8.9 boards.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Seton Hall is second in the Big East allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 22.8 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Kansas.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for Seton Hall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

