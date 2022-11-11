Seton Hall takes on Saint Peter’s in non-conference play

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Saint Peter’s in non-conference action.

Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Saint Peter’s went 22-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Peacocks averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.