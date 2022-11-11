ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Seton Hall takes on…

Seton Hall takes on Saint Peter’s in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Saint Peter’s in non-conference action.

Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Saint Peter’s went 22-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Peacocks averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up