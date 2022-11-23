Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Seton Hall squares off against Memphis in Orlando, Florida

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Memphis Tigers (2-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates will play the Memphis Tigers at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Seton Hall went 21-11 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 26.6 bench points last season.

Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 75.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

