Seton Hall squares off against Memphis in Orlando, Florida

Memphis Tigers (2-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates will play the Memphis Tigers at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Seton Hall went 21-11 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 26.6 bench points last season.

Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 75.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

