Seton Hall Pirates to square off against the Wagner Seahawks Sunday

Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1)

Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates face the Wagner Seahawks.

Seton Hall went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

Wagner finished 9-5 on the road and 21-6 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range last season.

