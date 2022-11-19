HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Seton Hall Pirates to square off against the Wagner Seahawks Sunday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates face the Wagner Seahawks.

Seton Hall went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

Wagner finished 9-5 on the road and 21-6 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

