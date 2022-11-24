Seton Hall Pirates take on the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers (2-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -1.5;…

Memphis Tigers (2-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates will play the Memphis Tigers at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Pirates gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 8.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

