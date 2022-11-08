ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Seton Hall hosts Monmouth in season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Monmouth Hawks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates start the season at home against the Monmouth Hawks.

Seton Hall finished 13-3 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Pirates shot 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Monmouth went 10-7 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Hawks averaged 11.7 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

