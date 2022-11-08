Seton Hall hosts Monmouth in season opener

Monmouth Hawks at Seton Hall Pirates Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates start…

Monmouth Hawks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates start the season at home against the Monmouth Hawks.

Seton Hall finished 13-3 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Pirates shot 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Monmouth went 10-7 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Hawks averaged 11.7 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

