Sessoms leads Coppin State against Tennessee Tech after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Coppin State Eagles (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 75-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen.

Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 37.3 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Coppin State finished 9-23 overall last season while going 4-16 on the road. The Eagles gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

