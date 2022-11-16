Sessoms leads Coppin State against Tennessee Tech after 24-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-2) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State…

Coppin State Eagles (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 75-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen.

Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 37.3 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Coppin State finished 9-23 overall last season while going 4-16 on the road. The Eagles gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

