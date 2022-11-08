Sessoms leads Coppin State against Georgetown after 24-point showing

Coppin State Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -17.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -17.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 82-59 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

Georgetown went 6-11 at home last season while going 6-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from deep last season.

Coppin State went 4-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

