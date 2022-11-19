HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Seattle U takes on…

Seattle U takes on Portland following Tyson’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seattle U Redhawks (3-0) at Portland Pilots (4-1)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Portland Pilots after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 83-71 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

Portland finished 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Seattle U went 23-9 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Redhawks gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up