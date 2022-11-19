Seattle U takes on Portland following Tyson’s 32-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (3-0) at Portland Pilots (4-1) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -3.5; over/under…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-0) at Portland Pilots (4-1)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Portland Pilots after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 83-71 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

Portland finished 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Seattle U went 23-9 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Redhawks gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

