Seattle U plays CSU Fullerton, looks for 4th straight home win

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-1)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts CSU Fullerton trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Redhawks are 3-0 on their home court. Seattle U is second in the WAC shooting 38.1% from deep, led by Brandton Chatfield shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Titans are 1-2 in road games. CSU Fullerton ranks third in the Big West shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 25.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8% for Seattle U.

Jalen Harris is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for CSU Fullerton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

