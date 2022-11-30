Seattle U plays CSU Fullerton, aims for 4th straight home win

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-1) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -10;…

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-1)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -10; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Redhawks face CSU Fullerton.

The Redhawks are 3-0 on their home court. Seattle U averages 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

The Titans are 1-2 on the road. CSU Fullerton gives up 74.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 25.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8% for Seattle U.

Jalen Harris is averaging 16 points for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.1 points for CSU Fullerton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

