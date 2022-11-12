Seattle U hosts Portland State after Lloyd’s 21-point game

Portland State Vikings (0-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the…

Portland State Vikings (0-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-0)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Portland State Vikings after Anjaylo Lloyd scored 21 points in Seattle U’s 106-55 win over the Puget Sound Loggers.

Seattle U went 23-9 overall a season ago while going 17-2 at home. The Redhawks averaged 6.9 steals, 3.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Portland State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Vikings averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.