SE Louisiana visits Campbell following Anderson’s 23-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (2-1)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Campbell Fighting Camels after Boogie Anderson scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 72-68 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

Campbell finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Fighting Camels averaged 6.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

SE Louisiana went 5-12 on the road and 19-15 overall a season ago. The Lions gave up 77.7 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

