SE Louisiana takes down Campbell 70-69

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 6:52 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Boogie Anderson scored 17 points and his basket as time expired gave Southeastern Louisiana a 70-69 win over Campbell on Saturday night.

Anderson finished 8-for-10 shooting and Sami Pissis scored 20 points for the Lions (3-2).

Ricky Clemons finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (2-2). Devon Dunn added 13 points for Campbell. In addition, Jay Pal finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. SE Louisiana visits Appalachian State while Campbell plays Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

