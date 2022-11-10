SE Louisiana Lions set to take on the Colorado State Rams Friday

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Colorado State Rams (1-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Colorado State Rams (1-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams host the SE Louisiana Lions.

Colorado State went 25-6 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Rams averaged 73.4 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

SE Louisiana went 19-15 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Lions gave up 77.7 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

