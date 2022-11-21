Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Screen scores 17 in Bucknell’s 66-65 win over Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 5:07 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Andre Screen scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Bucknell beat Presbyterian 66-65 on Monday at the Sunshine Slam.

Xander Rice scored 17 points and Ian Motta had eight points for the Bison (3-2).

Winston Hill finished with 15 points and two steals for the Blue Hose (1-4). Presbyterian also got 11 points from Marquis Barnett. Jalen Forrest also had 11 points.

Bucknell will play Austin Peay on Tuesday for the championship of the Ocean Bracket and Presbyterian will take on Albany for third place.

