HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Savrasov helps Georgia Southern…

Savrasov helps Georgia Southern top Houston Christian 84-77

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77 on Saturday night.

Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Huskies (1-4) were led by Bonke Maring, who recorded 24 points and two steals. Brycen Long added 22 points for. Sam Hofman had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Up next for Georgia Southern is a matchup Sunday with Western Michigan. Houston Christian visits Rice on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up