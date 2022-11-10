Sasser leads No. 3 Houston against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 21-point performance

Houston Cougars vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Saint…

Houston Cougars vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Marcus Sasser scored 21 points in Houston’s 83-36 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 11-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks shot 42.1% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Houston went 32-6 overall last season while going 7-3 on the road. The Cougars gave up 58.8 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

