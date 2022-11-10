ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Sasser leads No. 3 Houston against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Houston Cougars vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Marcus Sasser scored 21 points in Houston’s 83-36 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 11-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks shot 42.1% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Houston went 32-6 overall last season while going 7-3 on the road. The Cougars gave up 58.8 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

