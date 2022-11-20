Sasser leads No. 3 Houston against Oregon after 20-point outing

Houston Cougars (4-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-1) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -6.5; over/under is…

Houston Cougars (4-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-1)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -6.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Oregon Ducks after Marcus Sasser scored 20 points in Houston’s 83-48 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Oregon finished 20-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks averaged 6.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Houston finished 32-6 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Cougars averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 14.3 bench points last season.

