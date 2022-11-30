Santa Clara squares off against Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (3-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) Taylorsville, Utah; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -7;…

Wyoming Cowboys (3-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-2)

Taylorsville, Utah; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys and the Santa Clara Broncos play at Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena in Taylorsville, Utah.

The Broncos are 5-2 in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Cowboys have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Hunter Thompson averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 9.1 points for Santa Clara.

Brendan Wenzel is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 8.6 points. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for Wyoming.

