Santa Clara plays UCF following Podziemski’s 21-point game

UCF Knights (3-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3.5;…

UCF Knights (3-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the UCF Knights after Brandin Podziemski scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 69-61 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Santa Clara went 21-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Broncos averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 6.9 second chance points and 12.2 bench points last season.

UCF went 9-9 in AAC action and 4-8 on the road last season. The Knights gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.