Santa Clara plays UCF following Podziemski’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

UCF Knights (3-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the UCF Knights after Brandin Podziemski scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 69-61 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Santa Clara went 21-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Broncos averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 6.9 second chance points and 12.2 bench points last season.

UCF went 9-9 in AAC action and 4-8 on the road last season. The Knights gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

