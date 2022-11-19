HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Santa Clara plays UCF after Podziemski’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

UCF Knights (3-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the UCF Knights after Brandin Podziemski scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 69-61 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Santa Clara went 21-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Broncos shot 48.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

UCF went 4-8 on the road and 18-12 overall last season. The Knights averaged 14.5 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

